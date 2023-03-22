Joe Budden On Slaughterhouse Breakup: Give Me The Blame… I Ruined Everything

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

At one point, Slaughterhouse seemed destined to be one of the most dominant supergroups in Hip Hop history. However, Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz, Crooked I, and Royce da 5’9″ eventually parted ways after just two albums.

Joe Budden sat down with N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN for an upcoming episode of the Drink Champs podcast. A preview of the show made its way to social media. In the clip, Budden discusses Slaughterhouse’s breakup.

“Come on, give me the blame. I’ll take it. I ruined everything. Everything that you loved, I ruined that s###,” expressed Joe Budden. The retired rapper added, “Even now, ten years long of just stories and talk, I did it. It was me.”

It is not clear if Joe Budden was being sincere or sarcastic, but his latest statements about Slaughterhouse come after the emcee-turned-podcaster had a public falling out with Royce da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz on Instagram Live last year.

The online argument between the former groupmates seemingly stemmed from Royce da 5’9″ and Joell Ortiz releasing the Rise & Fall of Slaughterhouse in 2022. That album did not include contributions by Joe Budden or Crooked I.

Slaughterhouse released two projects – 2009’s Slaughterhouse album and 2011’s Slaughterhouse EP – via E1 Music. 2012’s Welcome to: Our House studio LP came out on Eminem’s Shady Records. The foursome came together in 2008 before officially disbanding in 2018.