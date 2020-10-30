Joe Budden Reveals He Contracted COVID-19

(AllHipHop News)
It appears The Joe Budden Podcast will be put on hold for the time being. The show’s host revealed to his 1 million Twitter followers that he has tested positive for coronavirus.
“So I have [COVID-19]. I’m pretty sure this [affects] our pod schedule,” tweeted Joe Budden on Thursday evening.
The next installment of The Joe Budden Podcast was scheduled to hits DSPs on Saturday, October 31. Presumably, Budden, as well as anyone he came in contact with, will have to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
Budden and the JBP crew recorded the “That Jigga Person” episode on Tuesday of this week before it was released the following day. That would mean his co-hosts – Jamil “Mal” Clay, Rory Farrell, and Parks Vallely – will likely have to isolate themselves as well.
As of Friday morning, more than 9 million COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the United States. Over 228,000 Americans have died from the disease. Large sections of the country are currently experiencing spikes in coronavirus infections.