Joe Budden Rips Former Co-Hosts Rory & Mal Over Recent Criticism

After Budden was ranked No. 1 on a “Hip Hop Media Power Ranking” list, the duo called him “a thief” and “a cat burglar.

Joe Budden has a few words for his former co-hosts, Rory and Mal. After Budden was ranked No. 1 on a “Hip Hop Media Power Ranking” list, the duo called him “a thief” and “a cat burglar.” Upon hearing this, Budden addressed Rory and Mal during Episode 16 of The Joe Budden Podcast.

“To whom this may concern,” Budden began. “This is not even on page one of the manual, ’cause you n***s ain’t in the bookstore. Instead of critiquing people’s placement on this list, we need more critiquing on why you’re not on it. To everyone not on it, shut the f### up.

“There’s some steps that you n***s have missed. To whom it may concern, stop holding a microphone. I’m just giving out podcast advice. It’s certain n****s, y’all can’t speak to me, y’all didn’t do the work yet. You didn’t go to the bookstore.”

Joe Budden took a similar approach in May 2021 when he fired Rory on air during Episode 437: “You Want It To Be One Way.” The episode was taken down roughly one hour after it was published, but there were plenty of clips floating around online.

“Y’all will not continue to treat me this way,” he said at the time. “Y’all not going to continue to treat these people this way. Y’all take that f#####’ dark energy, that arrogance and entitlement somewhere else. I say all of that to say, we gonna do this since Rory feels like he has so many options.

“Somehow he still feels he’s running the show. He still feels like he has choices and options. He feels like he’s entitled to more. Rory, you are in breach of your contract and from this point forward, you are fired! And you’re not welcome back. Mal, I’m the person that has to say that. The gall of you to think you are deserving the way that I am.”

Budden ultimately apologized for the way things went down, but the bad blood continued to boil between the three. Rory and Mal went on to launch their own podcast, but it seems there are still some lingering feelings of resentments.

Budden didn’t close the segment without offering Rory and Mal some advice. He added: “Hire the editors. Get people to help. Invest in the staff. Pay the staff. Get more staff. Stop check chasing. Stop doing the bare minimum and expecting that to yield results. You n****s are the bare minimum boys.”

Find Budden’s latest comments above.