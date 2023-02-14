Joe Budden Shares His Delight At Watching Rappers Fail At Podcasting 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden reiterated his remarks about his “failing” contemporaries despite ruffling feathers in the Hip-Hop podcasting community.

Joe Budden has doubled down on his comments about his fellow rappers “failing” to transition into podcasting, despite pushback from his contemporaries.

The rapper turned podcaster host came under fire earlier this month following a discussion on a recent episode of The Joe Budden Podcast. He and his co-hosts debated whether “podcast money” was better than “rap money.”

“You know what’s crazy? I’m looking at these rappers trying shows now, rappers from our era,” N.O.R.E. offered, “and they are so failing. They doing sports shows, they doing comedy shows … They talkin’ about, ‘Yo, I’m up. I’m just doing this for fun.’ No you are not!”

“Tell the truth: it’s great to see people fail,” Joe Budden interjected before N.O.R.E could finish. “You can’t take the blueprint and hire different contractors. They sellin’ ass out here huh?”

N.O.R.E. also mentioned Taxstone and the late podcast pioneer Combat Jack during the discussion, shading them for signing to Loud Speakers Network and “giving away YouTubes for free.”

“What was the s### that Tax and all them n##### was signed to? What’s that label? A dude named Matt ran it. Combat, Tax, all of them was on this label giving they YouTubes away for free. I’m the first dude that had a three-deal for the same crack,” he added.

The clip went viral and drew condemnation from some in the Hip-Hop podcasting community. Mouse Jones, who has exchanged heated words with the rapper in the past, called Budden and Norega “idiots.”

Joe Budden was characteristically blunt in his response, declaring, “I like watching most of you n##### fail.”

He clapped back during the latest episode of his podcast, stating “I like it,” when his peers fail.

“As somebody that has dedicated his life to podcasting, and I’m not leaving no time soon, I like when all of y’all jump in the race, bump ya’ head a few times, and run away ‘cause it aint no money in it,” he stated.

Budden also said he feels no guilt and referred to the backlash coming from one person without naming them. He branded the unidentified podcaster “failure,” despite being in the field for over a decade. Check out the clip below.