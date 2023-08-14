Joe Scarborough Rips POTUS Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy For Rapping Eminem’s “Lose Yourself”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Candidate is the youngest out of all Republicans running for president and wants to appeal to his demographic.

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough got lost when Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy started spitting verses from Eminem’s#### record “Lose Yourself” while on stage at the Iowa State Fair.

For the talking head, it was apparently too much to bear and he eventually asked him (or his show’s producers) to “please stop.”

On Monday (August 14), Scarborough and his wife/co-host, Mika Brzezinski, talked about the GOP gathering on their broadcast. Brzezinski eventually addressed Ramaswamy’s suspected ploy to attract younger voters.

“The headline out of Iowa, Iowa State Fair this weekend, Vivek Ramaswamy rapping to Eminem’s ‘Lose Yourself,'” she began per The Messenger. “The song was played after his fair-side chat with the Iowa governor, and Ramaswamy went with it. Rapping several bars of the Oscar-winning song.”

But Scarborough wasn’t having it and repeatedly asked her to stop.

“Yeah. In the words of Gene Wilder in ‘Willy Wonka Factory,’ ‘Please, don’t, stop,’” the former Florida congressman said.

The performance was an early highlight on Saturday morning.

MC RAM SWAM finished up a fireside chat with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds at JR’s South Pork Ranch inside the Iowa State Fairgrounds and decided to bust out in rhyme, the Des Moines Register reported.

It had to be planned because he grabbed a red cap and let the beat drop. Once the tuned-up song pulsated, MC RAM SWAM started to go crazy rapping the rap god’s lyrics.

Ramaswamy is 38 years old, making him the youngest candidate running for the Republican nomination. He’s going up against Donald Trump, the former president who is pushing 77.