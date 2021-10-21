Joell Ortiz Announces ‘Autograph’ Album Featuring KXNG Crooked, Sheek Louch & More

Joell Ortiz, ¼ of the rap supergroup Slaughterhouse, is returning with a new body of work. His next solo effort, Autograph, is being described as the New Yorker’s most personal album to date.

Autograph will arrive on November 12. Sheek Louch, CyHi The Prynce, KXNG Crooked, Salaam Remi, Apollo Brown, The Heatmakerz, and Namir Blade contributed to the project.

“My creative process is pretty simple. I write to the music that moves me and speak my truth. That’s never wavered. Once I feel like I got all of my thoughts out, I put the pen down and listen to everything in its entirety,” explains Joell Ortiz. “That’s usually where I figure out things like title and artwork.”

He continues, “After listening to this body of work, I realized that I shared a lot of personal feelings, stories, and ideas. Everything is authentic. This is signature me. Hence, the title. Autograph is an album from me to you. The old me, the current me, all of me. As usual, I hope you enjoy.”

Joell Ortiz Drops “OG” Single

The Autograph era begins with an official first single titled “OG.” The LP’s tracklist contains other cuts such as “Housing Authority” featuring fellow Slaughterhouse alum KXNG Crooked and “Love Is Love” featuring The Lox emcee Sheek Louch.

“I feel so lucky to be able to call myself an ‘OG.’ Where I come from adulthood isn’t always a guarantee. But here I am, alive, and well and still doing what I love to do. Music. As life changes, so does my story. Just happy to still be able to share it with you all the best way I know how. Over these beats! Yaowa,” says Joell Ortiz.

Previously, Joell Ortiz dropped the solo albums 2007’s The Brick: Bodega Chronicles, 2011’s Free Agent, 2014’s House Slippers, 2016’s That’s Hip Hop, and 2019’s Monday. The 41-year-old spitter also created full-length projects with Slaughterhouse, Illmind, Apollo Brown, Fred the Godson & The Heatmakerz, and KXNG Crooked.