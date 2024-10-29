Joell Ortiz Expresses Regret Over Slaughterhouse Situation Amid “W.A.R” Album Rollout

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joell Ortiz explains what he wishes he could have done differently when it comes to his former rap supergroup Slaughterhouse.

Veteran rapper Joell Ortiz is opening up about his feelings on the demise of Hip-Hop supergroup Slaughterhouse as he enters yet another new era of his solo career.

On Monday (October 27), Joell Ortiz spoke candidly during his interview with Sway Calloway about his regrets concerning the demise of the rap crew that once looked poised to redefine collaborations within the genre and culture at large. Despite the fact he’s in the midst of promoting his new album W.A.R, Ortiz revealed his feelings of nostalgia and missed opportunities with the group, sharing some hard-hitting truths about what could have been.

“When things ain’t right and you wish you could have them back, and I’m one of them people, because that was a special time for me,” Ortiz began, acknowledging the unique bond he shared with the other members of Slaughterhouse, which included Royce da 5’9″, Joe Budden, and KXNG Crooked.

“It didn’t pan out the way I wanted it, and so I felt a way.”

Pressed by Sway on what he might want to “take back” Ortiz admitted he wished he hadn’t “bowed out” without voicing his concerns earlier.

“I wish I would’ve just told dudes like, ‘Yo guys, remember the special stuff?’ I know it’s business, and I know we all entrepreneurs trying to get to different bags, but I wish I would’ve just said, ‘Guys, we created something that was bigger than all of us individually and it happened organically,'” he said.

“Let’s keep doing that.'”

In conclusion, Joell Ortiz lamented how financial interests eventually took precedence over their shared artistry.

“I should have been like, ‘Son, y’all wildin,'” he said. “What are you doing? Forget about this, this and that. Let’s keep making fire music,'” illustrating the conflict between artistry and business that ultimately led to the group’s unraveling.

For those who recall, tensions between Slaughterhouse group members flared publicly online in 2022 during a heated Instagram live session between Joe Budden, Joell Ortiz and Royce Da 5’9 — which occurred after Ortiz and KXNG Crooked released their joint-effort album Rise & Fall Of Slaughterhouse. Budden not only refused to listen and support the album, but also claimed he was bigger than any individual member of the group during the infamous live stream.

this was the best part of Slaughterhouse arguing on IG live



Joe Budden told Joell Ortiz to suck his dick, he got heateddddd 😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ArMGv81f7l — Club Ambition (@ClubAmbition__) March 5, 2022

Slaughterhouse’s debut studio album, Welcome to: OUR HOUSE, reached impressive heights upon its release in 2012. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, the album also enjoyed significant radio airplay, with singles like “My Life” charting on the Billboard Hot 100. Though not RIAA-certified, the album’s commercial success demonstrated the group’s potential. Ortiz’s recent reflections add a bittersweet note to the group’s legacy, highlighting what fans and the rap world lost when Slaughterhouse disbanded.

Watch the clip above to hear Joell Ortiz’ impassioned address on the matter.