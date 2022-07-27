Joey Bada$$ Defends Collaborating With Chris Brown

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Hip Hop artist Joey Bada$$ finally dropped his 2000 studio LP on July 22. After delaying its scheduled release in June, 2000 arrived last Friday with features from Diddy, Westside Gunn, Larry June, Capella Grey, and JID.

R&B/Hip Hop superstar Chris Brown also showed up on the 2000 track “Welcome Back” along with Capella Grey. Apparently, some of Joey Bada$$’s fans had an issue with CB appearing on the project.

Earlier this week, Joey Bada$$ took part in an “Ask Me Anything” session on Reddit. One user questioned the New York City-bred rhymer about collaborating with Chris Brown for 2000.

“Chris Brown is one of the most talented artist musicians of all time are you kidding me,” replied Joey Bada$$. It was an honor that he was even so willing to be a part of my album.”

The emcee/actor, under the Redditt user name badmon247, continued, “He’s also a friend of mine. I get it, you guys may not think he’s perfect or cool because of things he’s done in his past, but which one of you guys are perfect?”

Chris Brown has faced legal trouble throughout his career. Back in 2009, the “Run It!” singer found himself in the middle of an international media firestorm after being arrested for assaulting his then-girlfriend, R&B/Pop star Rihanna.

Additionally, Chris Brown reportedly had violent encounters with Drake and Frank Ocean over the years. Drake and CB eventually reconciled. The two Grammy winners united for Drizzy’s “No Guidance” and Breezy’s “Not You Too.”

Another person in the HipHopHeads subreddit’s AMA session called the original questioner “brave” for asking Joey Bada$$ about working with Chris Brown. In response, Bada$$ wrote, “He’s not brave. He’s close-minded.”

Chris Brown not only appeared on Joey Bada$$’s 2000 album in 2022. The RCA act released his tenth studio album, Breezy, in June. The deluxe version features Lil Durk, Capella Grey, Fivio Foreign, Lil Wayne, Yung Bleu, Lil Baby, Wizkid, H.E.R., Bryson Tiller, Ella Mai, EST Gee, Jack Harlow, Blxst, Tory Lanez, Anderson .Paak, and Davido.