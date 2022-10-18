Joey Bada$$ Defends Kanye West Over Removed Interview

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

After catching heat, #JoeyBadass tries to walk away from his #KanyeWest tweets.

Kanye “Ye” West’s recent controversial comments have caused a media firestorm. A recent interview with Drink Champs ignited more backlash, but fellow rap star Joey Bada$$ defended Ye on social media.

The sitdown with Drink Champs included Kanye West making false claims about the death of George Floyd. West also continued to express antisemitic views while speaking about Jewish people.

Drink Champs host N.O.R.E. later apologized for platforming Kanye West’s questionable takes, and the video interview is no longer available on Revolt’s YouTube channel. Joey Bada$$ took issue with the decision to remove the interview.

“I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking the content cuz you don’t agree?” tweeted Joey Bada$$ on Monday.

The Brooklynite added, “We can have healthy disagreements. And yes Kanye can do a much better job at his delivery but it’s the same old story. Magnifying a small piece of what he said and taking it out of context. The mass media needs to learn some new moves it’s corny and so obvious at this point.”

Joey Bada$$ Expresses Regret For Weighing In On The Ye Controversy

Those tweets about Kanye Ye led to Joey Bada$$ dealing with a barrage of negative responses. After numerous Twitter users blasted Badass for seemingly providing cover for West’s problematic behavior, the 2000 album creator tried to change the subject.

“I knew I shouldn’t have gotten into the Kanye web got d#####. Every time smh 😂 let’s proceed like I ain’t said a word bout this matter. Carry on people. How about this NBA season huh?” posted Joey Bada$$.

The 27-year-old musician/actor also wrote, “I don’t delete tweets tho. I’m not p####. I just bury tweets with more tweets until I get to a comfortable enough point to go ghost again. Like now.”

According to reports, the family of George Floyd is considering filing a lawsuit against Kanye West. The billionaire mogul falsely suggested Floyd died from a fentanyl overdose. A jury found former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of murdering the unarmed African-American. Footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.

I don’t support everything Kanye been saying and honestly been trying my best to ignore most of it (for my own peace of mind) but censoring his right to freedom of speech is WACK. Askin him to come speak on your platform and then removing/blocking the content cuz you don’t agree? — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) October 18, 2022

We can have healthy disagreements. And yes Kanye can do a much better job at his delivery but it’s the same old story. Magnifying a small piece of what he said and taking it out of context. The mass media needs to learn some new moves it’s corny and so obvious at this point. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) October 18, 2022

I knew I shouldn’t have gotten into the Kanye web got d#####. Every time smh 😂 let’s proceed like I ain’t said a word bout this matter. Carry on people. How about this nba season huh? — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) October 18, 2022

The internet is not a safe space. — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) October 18, 2022