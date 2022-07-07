Joey Bada$$ Raps About Losing Capital STEEZ On “Survivors Guilt” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Listen to the emotional song which includes an outro by TDE’s Ab-Soul.

The Hip Hop world lost Jamal “Capital STEEZ” Dewar Jr. on December 23, 2012. Members of the Pro Era collective, such as Joey Bada$$, had personal connections with the late Brooklynite.

Joey Bada$$ uses his new song “Survivors Guilt” to reflect on his close friend and collaborator. The Rahki-produced, Young Guru-mixed track arrived on DSPs today (July 7).

“Steezy told mе, ‘Get ’em,’ so I got ’em. Now my n####’s gone, he will never be forgotten. Ever since he left, I’ve just been struggling without him,” says Joey Bada$$ on the record.

The emcee/actor also raps, “Now I’m rich and rotten. Every day I think about him. It’s survivors’ guilt. Wishing I coulda stopped him, let alone just know how he feel.”

Joey Bada$$ went on to talk about how mental health was still viewed as a taboo topic in 2012. The 27-year-old entertainer admits to finally feeling comfortable addressing STEEZ’s emotional, psychological, and spiritual struggles at the time.

Capital Steez took his own life by jumping off the roof of the Cinematic Music Group building in Manhattan. Around 9 pm ET that night, the 19-year-old up-and-comer simply tweeted, “The end.”

Prior to his death, Capital STEEZ played an instrumental role in the rise of Joey Bada$$, Pro Era, and New York City’s Beast Coast movement. Joey’s breakout mixtape, 2012’s 1999, featured STEEZ on multiple songs.

“Survivors Guilt” will likely live on the upcoming Joey Bada$$ studio album titled 2000. The self-described Badmon plans to release that sequel to 1999 on July 22. He blamed “sample clearance issues” for 2000 not dropping on June 17.

Previously, Joey Bada$$ dropped the B4.Da.$$ and All-Amerikkkan Badass LPs. His mixtape catalog consists of 1999, Rejex, and Summer Knights. Plus, Pro Era has presented compilations such as The Secc$ TaP.E. as well as Escape from New York with Flatbush Zombies and The Underachievers.

NEW ALBUM OUT JULY 22ND 🫡 — BADMON (@joeyBADASS) July 6, 2022