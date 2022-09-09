Joey Bada$$ Aspires To Star In A Big L Biopic

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ hope he gets a chance to play Big L in a biopic because the late rapper’s “story isn’t known well enough.”

The 27-year-old artist suggested himself for the role of Big L in an interview with REVOLT. Joey Bada$$ felt the Diggin’ in the Crates member deserved a biopic.

“A Hip Hop icon that I would love to play in a biopic would have to be Big L,” Joey Bada$$ said. “I’ve heard many people in my career tell me how I favor him look-wise. Personally, he’s one of my favorite rappers to come out of the golden age — his story isn’t known well enough, so I would love to bring his story to light and worldwide.”

RBC Records’ Brian Shafton told TMZ he liked the idea. RBC owns some of Big L’s masters.

Joey Bada$$ previously portrayed Inspectah Deck in the first season of Hulu’s series Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Uyoata Udi took over the role in the show’s second season.

Big L emerged with Cam’ron and Ma$e in a group called Children of the Corn. He became part of the D.I.T.C. collective, which included artists such as Fat Joe and Lord Finesse.

The Harlem native dropped his debut album Lifestylez ov da Poor & Dangerous in 1995. The LP featured an appearance by Jay-Z.

Big L, whose real name was Lamont Coleman, was shot and killed in 1999. His second album The Big Picture was posthumously released in 2000.