Joey Badass Confirms His Third Album Is Dropping In 2022

The rapper/actor is turning his attention back to music.

Brooklyn-raised performer Joey Badass is preparing to release his third official studio LP. The wordsmith born Jo-Vaughn Scott informed his fans to be on the lookout for a new project arriving over the next twelve months.

“S###, the album dropping this year for sure,” said Joey Badass during an Instagram Live session. “I ain’t going to say exactly when, though, because there are certain rappers who be on my heels… It’s coming though.”

The forthcoming, presently untitled, body of work will follow All-Amerikkkan Bada$$. That 2017 album garnered critical praise and peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 chart.

Joey Badass’s debut album, B4.Da.$$, came out in 2015. It also reached #5 on the Billboard 200 weekly rankings. The Pro Era frontman’s catalog contains 2012’s classic mixtape 1999 as well.

In addition to his career as a recording artist, Joey Badass added actor to his résumé. The 26-year-old entertainer appeared on television programs such as Mr. Robot, Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Grown-ish, and Power Book III: Raising Kanan.

Joey Badass also starred in the Academy Award-winning Two Distant Strangers short film. The former Edward R. Murrow High School student played Carter James in the lead actor role for the movie co-produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs.