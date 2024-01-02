Joey Bada$$ Talks Shocking “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” Moment

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joey Bada$$ has portrayed Kadeem “Unique” Mathis for three seasons on Power Book III: Raising Kanan. The second Power spin-off returned to the Starz network on December 1.

Many fans of the show were left shocked after the “Brothers and Keepers” episode of Raising Kanan aired. That installment of the crime drama featured the apparent on-screen demise of Unique.

People caught up with Joey Bada$$ to discuss Unique’s death. The actor/rapper shared his first reaction to reading the script for S3E5. Apparently, Bada$$ was just as stunned as the viewers.

“I was devastated. But all good things come to an end, and I feel like this character has helped me spread my wings in the TV and film industry. I mean, it’s very unfortunate. I hate to be leaving the Kanan family,” Joey stated.

Joey Bada$$ went on to admit he contacted Raising Kanan creator Sascha Penn about the decision to kill off Unique. The 28-year-old Brooklyn native also shared his thoughts on how fans of the series might react to the scene happening in the middle of the season.

“I don’t think they’re going to like it one bit. I think a lot of people are going to be a little disappointed,” Bada$$ declared. He also added, “I feel like we’ve never truly seen Unique reach his full potential. He’s had some setbacks, and he’s been climbing back up ever since.”

Before joining the cast of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Joey Bada$$ starred in other television programs such as Mr. Robot, Boomerang, Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Grown-ish. He also played the lead role in the Oscar-winning Two Distant Strangers short film.

BROOOOOO THEY AINT NEVA JUST WRITE UNIQUE OFF DA SHOW BRO CANCEL THE FCKN SHOW OMFG😭, GET RONNIE GONE RAQ‼️ Man I’m sick asf #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/3zatbqQuQX — 𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 ✰ (@Hatedzs) December 29, 2023

NAH! RONNIE GOTTA GET DEALT WITH,



NOT UNIQUE! TF! Somebody GET THIS MAN! #RaisingKanan pic.twitter.com/bV1LNomuBk — 𝑓𝑜𝑟𝑒𝑣𝑒𝑟 𝑚𝑢𝑠𝑒🧚🏽‍♀️ (@TheBlvckBeauty) December 29, 2023

In loving memory of Unique, you didn’t deserve to die like you did in Power Book III: Raising Kanan. S/O to Joey Badass tho, a dope actor and a heavily slept on lyricist. pic.twitter.com/bXwT9JrzZu — The African Renaissance (@ByLazaruss) December 30, 2023