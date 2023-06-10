Daughter Of “Good Times” Actor John Amos Doubles Down On Elder Abuse Claims

On Friday (June 9), Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, claimed the 83-year-old was in a Memphis hospital fighting for his life and a victim of elder abuse.

John Amos, the beloved actor who starred in Good Times and movies such as Coming To America, is speaking out. On Friday (June 9), Amos’ daughter, Shannon Amos, claimed the 83-year-old was in a Memphis hospital fighting for his life and a victim of elder abuse. But John Amos purportedly refuted the notion, explaining he had no idea why Shannon would say these things and then start a GoFundMe with a $500,000 goal.

John Amos was in the hospital, his rep Belinda Foster told TMZ but is allegedly on his way to a full recovery. Foster explained his lower body was filling with fluid and causing issues with his heart, but doctors were able to drain it.

But Shannon Amos said her father’s home had been violated, stripped of anything valuable.” She also said the family is working with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and police to get justice. Shortly after John’s alleged response to the situation, Shannon uploaded a video to social media and challenged TMZ to get the story right.

“Half of the story broke, but there’s definitely another side to the story,” she says in the clip. “I see that a TMZ story and unfortunately it says I made this up, which is not true. So I would invite TMZ to do some accurate reporting and check with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to see if there is, in fact, a real case because there is, and I am not crazy. Thank you TMZ for breaking the story, but I want you to report it accurately. All due respect to my father’s response, I understand that this is embarrassing and upsetting and probably not what you would’ve wanted me to do, but it is in his best interest.

“To the travel agent pretending to be a real publicist, Belinda Foster, really? You have no idea what is really going on. Because I don’t want to have any defamation of character or slander, I can’t name names yet, but do some homework. I invite y’all to do some homework…this is real. TMZ, if you’re watching, I’ve sent you my number and you are more than welcome to reach out to me for the real story. My reputation and my integrity is everything.”

Shannon concluded she wants the “perpetrators” to go to jail “this time.” She also asked to see Foster’s credentials and ensured everyone she has “all the receipts.”

In the original GoFundMe description, Shannon Amos made some serious allegations against a caregiver. The text read, “In November of last year, my dad and I created a video together—a cherished moment forever etched in my heart. Little did I know that our lives would soon take a devastating turn. On May 14th of this year, I received a distressing call from my dad, who was hospitalized far away in Memphis, Tennessee.

“Though I was out of the country, we managed a brief FaceTime conversation before his pain became too unbearable. Desperate, I reached out to a family friend, who flew to Memphis while I prepared to join them. What we found shattered our world: my dad fighting for his life in the ICU.”

She added, “During the following weeks, my family and I unraveled a horrifying truth—my dad had fallen victim to elder abuse and financial exploitation. Determined to seek justice, we a are working closely with the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff’s Department in my father’s home state.”

Read it here.