John Legend Aiming For Collaboration With Beyoncé And Kendrick Lamar

John Legend has set his sights on collaborating with Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar.

During an appearance on the “Smartless” podcast, the “All of Me” hitmaker told hosts Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett that he is a big fan of the superstar artists and would love to work with each of them on new music.

“Two people who recently put out albums that I love are Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé,” he smiled. “I would love to collaborate with both of them.”

Beyoncé released Renaissance in July, while Kendrick dropped Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers in May

Meanwhile, in an interview for Billboard, John noted that he was thrilled to work with the “Formation” hitmaker’s husband, JAY-Z, in the past.

Previously, the singer-songwriter featured on the rapper’s 2006 track “Do U Wanna Ride.”

“It’s always a blessing to do anything with HOV,” the 43-year-old praised. “He’s obviously one of the greatest we’ve ever seen. Him asking you to be on a record just means a lot of thought went into it, it’s not just haphazard.”

John’s new album Legend was released on September 9th.