John Legend Producing Bernie Mac Biopic

Bernie Mac’s life story is coming to the big screen, courtesy of John Legend.

John Legend’s production company is partnering with Bernie Mac’s estate to develop a biopic about the late comedian.

The deal was announced by Legend’s partner Mike Jackson at a panel discussion during the 2021 Tribeca Festival, as he revealed that the deal “just happened today” and was therefore news to the singer.

“We just partnered with Bernie Mac’s estate to cover Bernie Mac’s story,” Jackson said, to which John replied: “Look at you breaking news over here!”

John then added that the biopic about one of the “original kings of comedy” is “the Soul Men reunion you all wanted to see”, after he starred alongside Mac in 2008 movie “Soul Men” – one of three films released after Mac’s death that year.

“He truly just got joy from lighting people’s faces up with laughter,” John said of working with Mac on the film.