John Legend Calls Kanye West Transformation “Sad”

John Legend reflected on Kanye West’s disturbing new song and called his former collaborator’s decline “sad” and “sometimes shocking” in a new interview.

The Grammy-winning singer, who once worked closely with West on tracks like “It’s Over” and “Number One,” spoke to The Times about his former collaborator’s descent into controversy.

West released a song titled “Heil Hitler” on May 8 — the same day as the 80th anniversary of VE Day — drawing widespread condemnation for glorifying Adolf Hitler and continuing a pattern of antisemitic remarks.

“Back then, Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams not only for himself but also for all the people around him,” Legend said, recalling their early work together on his 2004 debut album Get Lifted, which West executive produced.

“He had so much optimism, so much creativity. It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

The Hip-Hop community and music industry have distanced themselves from West in the wake of the track’s release.

Streaming platforms have reportedly refused to carry the song, and critics have widely dismissed it as intentionally offensive and lacking artistic value.

West’s recent output has been met with near-universal backlash, with many in the industry viewing the release as a deliberate provocation rather than a meaningful piece of music.