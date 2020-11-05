John Legend Clowns Donald Trump For Prematurely Claiming Victory In Certain States

(AllHipHop News)
At the moment, it looks as if Joe Biden will be the 46th President of the United States. The former Vice President in the Barack Obama Administration currently leads incumbent President Donald Trump in the electoral college race 264 votes to 214 votes. Several swing states are still counting ballots.
However, Trump is already claiming victory. The Republican politician took to Twitter to falsely announce that he won several states that have not been called by media outlets or election officials. Twitter flagged Trump’s tweets as being inaccurate.
Many social media users reacted to Trump prematurely claiming he won the 2020 presidential race. One of those people was R&B superstar John Legend who called on his followers to troll the president with their own false announcements.
“Let’s all claim things we don’t have any right to. What y’all got,” tweeted Legend on Wednesday afternoon. The Bigger Love album creator added, “To be clear, you have to say ‘hereby’ to make it legally binding.”
Legend recently called out Hip Hop artists, such as Lil Wayne and Lil Pump, that showed support for President Trump in the closing weeks of the campaign. During a performance at a Biden rally in Philadephia, he said, “Some of your former favorite rappers have been taken in by these lies. I think they even founded a new supergroup, it’s called ‘The Sunken Place.’”
To be clear, you have to say “hereby” to make it legally binding
— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 4, 2020
.@JohnLegend: We'll choose "a country where The President encourages police brutality and cannot bring himself to condemn white supremacists or neo-Nazis, or one where we hold our police accountable and begin to root out the systemic racism in our society." pic.twitter.com/yKfpfSUDCm
— The Hill (@thehill) November 3, 2020