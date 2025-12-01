John Legend, Daughter Gives Chrissy Teigen Homemade “Courage Award”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Chrissy Teigen received a heartfelt birthday tribute from John Legend and a handmade award from daughter Luna in a sweet family moment shared online.

John Legend celebrated Chrissy Teigen’s 40th birthday on Sunday with a heartfelt Instagram tribute and a touching moment from their daughter Luna that stole the spotlight.

The icon shared a carousel of personal photos that showed the couple’s life at home and on the red carpet.

In the caption, John Legend praised his wife with a message that read, “Our brave, beautiful queen is 40 today. We love you to infinity and beyond, Chrissy. Thank you for being such a wonderful wife and mother. You are the heart of our family, the love of my life.”

While Chrissy Teigen didn’t reveal whether she hosted a celebration, Legend did post a video of their 9-year-old daughter Luna presenting her mom with a homemade “courage award.”

In the clip, Luna said, “This is because you always stand up for what’s right even when it’s hard. You stand up for women, you help people in need, and you fight for a better world.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2013, also shares three other children: Miles, 7, and 2-year-old twins Esti and Wren.