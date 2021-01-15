John Legend, Kerry Washington & More To Take Part In Biden’s Inauguration TV Special

(AllHipHop News)
As outgoing President Donald Trump is preparing for his second Impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate, incoming President-Elect Joe Biden is preparing for his Inauguration celebration on January 20. A celebrity-filled prime-time television special is scheduled for that night.
Academy Award-winning actor Tom Hanks is set to host the 90-minute Celebrating America airing live on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC, and other TV networks and streaming live on various digital platforms beginning at 8:30 pm. Fox News is reportedly not broadcasting the virtual event in its entirety.
R&B music star John Legend will perform for Celebrating America. Acclaimed actress Kerry Washington (Scandal, Django Unchained) is expected to introduce a segment during the show. Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Eva Longoria, Justin Timberlake, the Foo Fighters, and Demi Lovato are also attached to the program.
Celebrating America will feature Joe Biden, the next Commander in Chief, offering remarks to a currently divided nation. Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris will deliver a speech that is said to center around celebrating “American heroes” like frontline workers, teachers, and healthcare workers.
Plus, the Presidential Inaugural Committee is presenting a national memorial on January 19 to honor the more than 380,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the United States. PIC is also promoting a national day of service on Martin Luther King Jr. Day which falls on Monday, January 18.
Following the failed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 6, there have been concerns the 2021 Inauguration could be marred with extremist violence by Trump supporters. Law enforcement agencies across the country are on high alert for the days leading up to the ceremonial transition of power to Biden.
Around 20,000 National Guard troops are expected to secure the District of Columbia for the Inauguration. Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has cautioned Americans not to travel to the nation’s capital next week in order to avoid possible armed right-wing, pro-Trump agitators.
“Our first priority is safety – so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans,” said Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Tony Allen.