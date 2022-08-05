John Legend Says Kanye West’s Support For Trump Fractured Their Friendship

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

The award-winning vocalist discusses not being as close to Ye as before.

Kanye “Ye” West was one of the most high-profile celebrities to back Donald Trump’s bid for the presidency. West’s defense of the MAGA leader apparently created tension with longtime collaborator John Legend.

In 2016, John Legend called Ye’s meeting with then-President-Elect Donald Trump a “publicity stunt.” Two years later, Legend commented on the West/Trump alliance again, blasting the Republican politician for embracing white supremacy.

John Legend now admits Kanye West’s years-long support for Donald Trump hurt their relationship. Ye’s failed 2020 run for President of the United States caused a serious rift as well.

Trump all day — ye (@kanyewest) January 1, 2019

The EGOT Winner Addresses His Fallout With Former Friend

CNN’s David Axelrod recently spoke to John Legend for The Axe Files podcast. Legend explained to the former chief strategist for Barack Obama’s presidential campaigns how political differences led to his falling out with Ye.

“Well, you know, we aren’t friends as much as we used to be, because I honestly think because we publicly disagreed on his running for office, his supporting Trump, I think it became too much for us to sustain our friendship, honestly,” said Legend.

The Emmy/Grammy/Oscar/Tony winner went on to add, “[Kanye West] was upset that I didn’t support his run for the presidency of the United States of America for understandable reasons.” Some observers believed Republican operatives assisted West’s campaign in order to damage Democratic candidate Joe Biden.

Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you. — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

John Legend Previously Said He Did Not Want To Disown Ye

In 2019, Legend told Vanity Fair he did not want to “disown” Kanye West despite their split as friends. The University of Pennsylvania graduate said at the time, “I still love him and love everything we’ve done together creatively.”

John Legend released several studio LPs via Kanye West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. His classic debut album, Get Lifted, dropped in 2004. The two musicians collaborated on songs like “Number One” in 2004, “It’s Over” in 2008, and “Blame Game” in 2010.