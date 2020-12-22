John Legend Warns Followers Not Be Fooled By Phony Facebook Christmas Scam

By : / Categories : News / December 22, 2020

Scammers are using Facebook to try and fool his social media followers into parting with their money!

(AllHipHop News) 

Singer John Legend has warned his social media followers not to fall for a festive Facebook scam using his name.

The Grammy-winning star – who is married to model Chrissy Teigen – has taken to Twitter to spread the word about the hoax after a concerned fan reached out to the couple to alert them.

The message read: “@chrissyteigen @johnlegend don’t know if this is real.. on fb someone is saying that if you type in ‘christmas’ you’re giving away 10 grand to 300 people or something. Just thought I would let you guys know (sic)”.

John – who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy – admitted he was aware of the situation and insisted he had nothing to do with it.

He wrote: “This is fake. I’ve gotten a few messages on here about this and even had some family ask me about it. It’s FAKE.”

