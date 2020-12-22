John Legend Warns Followers Not Be Fooled By Phony Facebook Christmas Scam

(AllHipHop News)
Singer John Legend has warned his social media followers not to fall for a festive Facebook scam using his name.
The Grammy-winning star – who is married to model Chrissy Teigen – has taken to Twitter to spread the word about the hoax after a concerned fan reached out to the couple to alert them.
The message read: “@chrissyteigen @johnlegend don’t know if this is real.. on fb someone is saying that if you type in ‘christmas’ you’re giving away 10 grand to 300 people or something. Just thought I would let you guys know (sic)”.
John – who shares Luna, four, and Miles, two, with Chrissy – admitted he was aware of the situation and insisted he had nothing to do with it.
He wrote: “This is fake. I’ve gotten a few messages on here about this and even had some family ask me about it. It’s FAKE.”