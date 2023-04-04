John Leguizamo & ‘The Power’ Cast Reveal What Hip-Hop Songs Make Them Feel Powerful

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

John Leguizamo, Heather Agyepong, Eddie Marsan and more star in Amazon Prime Video’s new series ‘The Power.’

John Leguizamo and his fellow stars of the new Amazon Prime Video series The Power have revealed the rap songs that amplify their own personal powers.

John Leguizamo, Heather Agyepong and Eddie Marsan named the Hip-Hop songs that make them feel powerful while walking the red carpet. Leguizamo took it back to the ‘90s by picking Chubb Rock’s “Treat ‘Em Right.”

“I don’t know why!” the prolific actor told AllHipHop’s Rose Daniels on the red carpet of the New York premier. “It’s just my thing.”

Agyepong selected The Notorious B.I.G.’s single “Juicy.” The actress smiled as she thought about how the song got her hips moving.

“This inner kind of Heather kind of starts roaring up!” she said. “So, ‘Juicy’ I would say.”

Marsan chose De La Soul’s “The Magic Number.” The veteran character actor mentioned how age played a factor in his choice, but De La Soul recently returned to the spotlight when their classic catalog made its long-awaited debut on streaming services.

“I quite like that [song],” Marsan said. “But I’m really old.”

Leguizamo, Agyepong and Marsan also spoke about their experiences working on The Power and what superpower they’d like to have.

The Power‘s first three episodes are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Check out AllHipHop’s interviews with the cast below.