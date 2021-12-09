Johnny Gill Wants ‘Verzuz’ Battles With Charlie Wilson, Frankie Beverly Or Keith Sweat

So far, Verzuz delivered Teddy Riley vs Babyface, Erykah Badu vs Jill Scott, Brandy vs Monica, Gladys Knight vs Patti LaBelle, Ashanti vs Keyshia Cole, Earth, Wind & Fire vs The Isley Brothers, and Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills.

Could another live R&B-focused faceoff be in the works for the popular internet series? If it were up to singer-songwriter Johnny Gill, he would like to share a stage with three of the most celebrated Soul performers of all time.

Johnny Gill recently made an appearance on Roland Martin’s Black Star Network. Martin asked Gill who he would like to potentially match up with in a Verzuz style showcase.

At first, Johnny Gill mentioned the late Teddy Pendergrass. The member of the R&B groups New Edition and LSG went on to offer the names of three living legends.

“I would probably say my uncle – Uncle Charlie,” responded Johnny Gill, referring to Charlie Wilson of the Gap Band. Gill added, “Uncle and Frankie Beverly. And even [Keith] Sweat. Sweat’s catalog is insane.”

Keith Sweat of LSG already went head-to-head with another New Edition representative for Verzuz. Back on July 1, the “Make It Last Forever” hitmaker battled Bobby Brown as part of an event presented by Essence magazine.

Johnny Gill would enter the Verzuz arena with classic tunes such as “Rub You the Right Way,” “My, My, My,” and “Wrap My Body Tight” in his repertoire. He could likely draw from New Edition and LSG’s respective discographies as well.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia took part in the most recent Verzuz battle. Both acclaimed Hip Hop collectives performed live from the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 2.