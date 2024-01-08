Jonathan Majors Breaks Silence On Conviction, Reveals Inadmissible Photos Of His Injuries

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors speaks out for the first time since his assault & harassment conviction, claiming he was the victim. Read more!

Jonathan Majors has broken his silence after his recent assault and harassment conviction.

The 34-year-old actor has spoken out for the first time since he was found guilty of reckless assault and harassment in December 2023 following a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari in New York City last March.

The Creed III actor, who has always maintained his innocence, opened up about the verdict and his relationship with the British choreographer in an interview with Good Morning America.

Major also presented images that weren’t admissible during his trial, which he felt proved he was the victim of an assault and not the aggressor.

“I had a scratch on my hand from clawing for the phone, and I had a gash under my beard as well as scratch on my cheek, that bled overnight,” he said. “This has been very, very, very hard and very difficult and confusing in many ways.

He continued, saying he was “reckless” with Jabbari’s heart but “not with her body. My hands have never struck a woman, ever. If you watch those videos and you reverse that, and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming, crying, that man’s gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City.”

Reflecting on his relationship with Jabbari, he added, “I loved Grace. Our relationship was not healthy, you know, and that began to reveal itself over time.”

Jonathan Majors, who’s now dating actress Meagan Good, told the interviewer he was “scared” to leave Jabbari.

“I should have been brave, I should have said no, this isn’t working, and I should have walked away, and I didn’t,” he lamented.

Marvel Studios dropped majors following his conviction, however, he believes he still has a future in Hollywood, adding that it’s “God’s plan, God’s timing.” After the trial, Majors was found not guilty of assault with intention to cause physical injury and aggravated assault. He’s expected to be sentenced on February 6.