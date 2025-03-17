Jonathan Majors Opens Up About Horrific Childhood Abuse

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors courageously addressed his past struggles during a recent heartfelt conversation about healing and personal accountability.

Jonathan Majors revealed childhood abuse trauma to The Hollywood Reporter in a candid new interview detailing his emotional journey toward self-discovery and healing.

The 35-year-old actor, known for his standout role in Creed II, is attempting to rebuild his Hollywood career following a damaging 2023 conviction for assault and harassment against a former romantic partner.

The scandal significantly impacted his once-soaring trajectory in television and film, halting numerous high-profile projects.

Speaking openly to The Hollywood Reporter, Majors described the lasting emotional scars left by childhood sexual abuse, confessing the experiences deeply impacted his emotional well-being.

“I dealt with sexual abuse from both men and women from the time I was nine… From people who are supposed to look after you, in the absence of a father. I was f**ked up,” Majors explained.

Majors, whose father abandoned the family when he was only eight, shared how the absence of paternal protection compounded the trauma.

He recently discussed his childhood experiences with his mother, revealing that she expressed remorse for not shielding him from harm.

Jonathan Majors reassured her, saying, “I’m like, ‘It’s not even an issue, Mom. I just want you to know. And now we can all get busy and continue to connect and grow and learn from it, because it’s something that was in our family.'”

The former Marvel Cinematic Universe star, who once portrayed Kang the Conqueror, emphasized that confronting his past trauma has contributed to his understanding of recent troubling behaviors.

Rather than making excuses, Majors insists he’s committed to self-examination and personal accountability.

Reflecting on his struggles, Majors emphasized facing reality head-on rather than slipping into destructive patterns.

“There are no excuses, but by getting help, you begin to understand things about yourself… Am I going to fall into that narrative of falling apart, of self-destruction? Have a struggle, blame the world. Have a struggle, hate yourself. Have a struggle, deny everything. None of those narratives is beneficial,” he stated.