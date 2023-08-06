Jonathan Majors Gets New Trial Date For Alleged Assault

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Jonathan Majors’ assault trial has been delayed to September 6 due to the prosecution’s need for more time to obtain discovery.

The “Creed III” star returned to court in New York for what was scheduled to be the beginning of the trial, however, it has now been delayed as the prosecution stated that they were not ready because they are still obtaining discovery.

The 33-year-old entered the courthouse with his girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, and approached the bench at 9:42 a.m. with his criminal defence lawyer Priya Chaudhry.

Majors’ lawyer filed a motion to delay the trial, claiming that the prosecutors were not “timely” in turning over evidence. As a result, a new trial date has been set for September 6.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in Manhattan in March and charged with assault and aggravated harassment in relation to an alleged domestic dispute with his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, who was unnamed at the time of his arrest.

Majors has pleaded not guilty to the four charges levelled against him and has continued to maintain his innocence.

Chaudhry claimed that Jabbari, 30, had assaulted Majors, rather than the other way around.

The actor’s team has also suggested that “racial bias” has played a part in the investigation.

In addition to Jabbari’s claims, Rolling Stone published a bombshell report last month involving more than 40 sources who have allegedly known Majors.

In the report, multiple sources alleged that the actor had been abusive in two prior relationships.

They claimed he allegedly strangled a woman he had dated and was mentally and emotionally abusive during their time together.

Responding to the claims, Majors’ attorney Dustin A. Pusch stated, “Jonathan Majors vehemently denies Rolling Stone’s false allegations that he physically, verbally, or emotionally abused anyone, let alone any of his past romantic partners.”