Jonathan Majors Sued By Ex-Girlfriend Following Assault Conviction

Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari filed a lawsuit against him in New York on Tuesday (March 19). Jabbari sued Majors for defamation, battery, assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and malicious prosecution.

A jury found Majors guilty of reckless assault in the third degree and harassment in December 2023. The charges stemmed from a March 2023 altercation with Jabbari.

Majors maintained his innocence. Jabbari claimed Majors defamed her with his public response to the guilty verdict. She said he attempted to make people believe she lied about his abuse.

“When publicly confronted with Grace’s numerous allegations of abuse, Majors has called her a liar at every turn and very specifically claimed that he has never put his hands on a woman, with the goal of convincing the world that Grace is not a victim of domestic abuse but instead a crazy liar who should be treated as such,” Jabbari’s lawsuit read.

Jabbari said her ex-boyfriend engaged in “a pattern of pervasive domestic abuse,” which allegedly began in 2021 and continued through 2023. She accused him of physically assaulting her for the first time in 2022.

The lawsuit listed several examples of Majors’ alleged abuse. Jabbari claimed Majors threatened suicide and manipulated her to prevent her from reporting his abuse to authorities.

“It takes true bravery to hold someone with this level of power and acclaim accountable,” Jabbari’s attorney Brittany Henderson said in a press statement. “Bravery that Grace Jabbari has demonstrated at every stage of the legal process. We strongly believe that through this action, truth and transparency will bring Grace the justice that she deserves.”

Majors planned to countersue Jabbari, according to his lawyer Priya Chaudhry.

“This is no surprise,” Chaudhry said. “Mr. Majors is preparing counterclaims against Ms. Jabbari.

Majors awaits sentencing for his assault and harassment conviction. He faces up to one year in prison.