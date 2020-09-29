Jordyn Woods Responds To CupcakKe’s Lyrics About Her Fumbling The Bag

(AllHipHop News)
Over a year ago, Jordyn Woods was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving one of the most powerful families in entertainment – the Kardashian/Jenner clan. Kylie Jenner’s former best friend was accused of trying to kiss Khloé Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson at a party. Woods claimed that Thompson kissed her, not the other way around.
The gossip-fodder controversy, and the subsequent highly-publicized appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show, catapulted Jordyn Woods into the general public’s consciousness. She became a topic of discussion for months. Even Hip Hop artists name-dropped her in songs.
For example, CupcakKe had something to say about Woods possibly losing business deals and financial opportunities after ending her public friendship with Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians. On her track titled “Bird Box,” the Chicago native rapped, “I can’t never let the bag crumble. Jordyn Woods let the bag fumble.”
Woods had the chance to react to CupcakKe’s lyrics during a “Between The Lines” interview with the Genius media outlet’s YouTube channel. The 23-year-old model/businesswoman read the “Bird Box” lines out loud and then offered her thoughts on the bars.
“Okay, CupcakKe. That’s how you feel?” said Woods. “It’s funny because whenever someone goes through something on social media, everyone has to throw their two cents in or make a joke or mention it because it’s popular. It might not be actually how they feel, or it could be how they feel, but I’m used to people just talking about something they have absolutely no idea about, because it sounds cool. So I don’t really take s### like that too personal. But… the last thing I remember, I didn’t fumble no bag. I still got my bag and more.”
Woods also reacted to lyric references by other recording artists like Rick Ross, Bow Wow, Playboi Carti, Buddy, and Kevin Gates. Later in the video, she returned to CupcakKe. Woods stated, “Y’all already know my least favorite was CupcakKe because you don’t need to speak down on me, period. And you shouldn’t be worried about no one’s bag but your own.”