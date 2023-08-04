Joseline Hernandez: Judge Hits Reality Star With Two Additional Felony Charges

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Will these charges be the end of her shenanigans?

It’s looking dark for troubled reality star Joseline Hernandez. Her frequent acts of violence and spoiled-brat tantrums are clearly catching up to her.

Hernandez, who’s often rewarded for acting bad and fighting when cameras are rolling, was in court on Thursday (August 3) at an arraignment connected to her altercation with Big Lex during a Floyd Mayweather fight.

According to TMZ, prosecutors charged her with two felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

After hearing the charges, the judge told her she’d be taken into custody and booked for the new felony charges. Although she’ll be released on her own recognizance quickly, she still has to go through the process to reflect on her record that she was indeed “booked” on the charges.

The former member of the “Love and Hip Hop Atlanta” cast was involved in a backstage altercation with Big Lex during Mayweather’s exhibition fight against John Gotti III.

A video captured the incident and efforts of law enforcement officers to subdue her. Consequently, she was arrested arrest. Florida prosecutors have formally lodged multiple charges against Hernandez, including felonious resistance against officers using violence, committing battery on a law enforcement officer, perpetrating misdemeanor battery, causing bodily harm through misdemeanor battery and engaging in misdemeanor trespassing.