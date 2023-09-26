Will Smith Making Musical Comeback With Joyner Lucas Collab Album 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Will Smith is working on his first studio album in nearly two decades with his “favorite rapper,” Joyner Lucas.

Will Smith is making his highly anticipated musical comeback on a collaboration album with his “favorite rapper,” Joyner Lucas.

The legendary rapper-turned-actor, who celebrated his 55th birthday on Monday (September 25), is returning to his first love with a collab project in the works, his first full-length body of work in nearly two decades.

Joyner Lucas took to Instagram Monday to wish his “hero” a happy birthday and to reveal their good news. He shared a video of them working on their new album and teased a snippet of something they’re working on.

“Dear hero. I never thought I’d ever meet you,” Lucas penned in the caption. “Still trips me out that I grew up idolizing you, to then me making a record about my admiration and respect for you, to then you asking me to create a whole album with you.”

Check out the clip below.

Joyner Lucas was the last rapper to bring Will Smith back outside on the remix to his ADHD track “Will” in 2020. The initial track sees Lucas pay homage to Smith’s iconic TV and film career, including his breakout role as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Joyner Lucas & Will Smith – Will (Remix)

Earlier this year, Joyner Lucas dropped “Devil’s Work Part 2,” a track that envisioned a world where Will Smith did not slap Chris Rock at the Oscars alongside other reimagined pop culture events.

“Erase that Will Smith slap and turn him back around/ Or wait ’til they get backstage so they could have it out,” Joyner raps. “Or maybe make it so that Chris chose a different joke/ A different topic, somethin’ Jada won’t be mad about.”

Joyner Lucas will also join Will Smith on the silver screen in the upcoming Bad Boys 4 movie.