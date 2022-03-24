Joyner Lucas Blasts Machine Gun Kelly Over Lollapalooza Headlining Spot

Joyner Lucas is not happy about his placement on the 2022 Lollapalooza poster. The Grammy-nominated emcee took to Twitter to vent his frustrations about the Chicago-set festival. He also decided to take shots at Machine Gun Kelly in the process.

“These festivals [are] gon stop playing with me like I ain’t that n####. Putting my name next to the names of a bunch of random n##### that nobody heard of and offering me a weak ass 💰. Then I say no to the offer and these hoe ass n##### put me on the flier anyways. @lollapalooza,” tweeted Joyner Lucas on Wednesday afternoon.

He added, “N##### is on gon start putting respek on my name. For years [I’ve] been getting these weak ass offers like I’m some lil n####. Then n##### who ain’t even on my level or doing my numbers is getting put in BIG LETTERS while they write my s### hella small on the flier! How sway?!!”

Joyner’s rant continued, “I’m the biggest independent artist period with the exception of my n#### [Tech N9ne]. And I got the numbers & the fans & the💰 to back that statement up. How is it that these festivals keep tryna bunch my name up with a bunch of n##### who ain’t on my level? N####, I’m JOYNER LUCAS 🤨.”

The 33-year-old “I’m Not Racist” and “ADHD” rapper went on to demand Lollapalooza take his name off this year’s flyer. Eventually, Joyner Lucas turned his attention to Machine Gun Kelly.

Machine Gun Kelly Catches Stray Shots From Joyner Lucas

“Then you got this goofy ass n#### headlining? Smh how sway?” tweeted Joyner Lucas, along with a photo of MGK. Some other Twitter users then began trolling Lucas over his takedown of Marshall “Eminem” Mathers’s longtime adversary.

“Someone said ‘don’t bring out the rap devil’… 😭 maaaaannnn listen. Lol. What my brother Marshall did to this n#### @machinegunkelly is light compared to what’s waiting if he wanna walk down that street wit me. Ain’t nobody worried bout a n#### who paints his nails. 💅🏿 foh,” posted Lucas.

Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly engaged in a years-long, highly-publicized feud that supposedly began over MGK’s comments about Em’s then-teenage daughter. The beef featured several diss tracks, including Kelly’s “Rap Devil” in 2018.

Joyner Lucas often cites Eminem as one of his biggest musical influences. The Massachusetts native teamed up with Em for 2018’s “Lucky You” collaboration. That track earned a Best Rap Song nomination at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards.

