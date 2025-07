Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Joyner Lucas torched Skepta in “Round 2 KO” with brutal bars about Drake, A$AP Rocky and Wiley, escalating their transatlantic rap feud.

Joyner Lucas came out swinging Friday (July 25) with a scathing diss track titled “Round 2 KO” aimed squarely at Skepta, firing back after days of online taunts and lyrical jabs between the two rappers.

In the track, Lucas wastes no time dismantling Skepta’s credibility, mocking his success and questioning his authenticity.

“You barely went sheet metal,” Lucas raps, brushing off Skepta’s platinum status before claiming the UK rapper had his chain snatched and “was curled on the floor like a leaf petal.”

Lucas also accused Skepta of swagger-jacking A$AP Rocky and taking it in a direction that left him unimpressed. “How you gon’ steal A$AP Rocky swag and f### it all up and go gay with it?” he spits.

The Massachusetts rapper didn’t stop there. He referenced UK rapper Giggs, claiming even he wasn’t feeling Skepta’s recent moves. “Really hate your s###,” Lucas said, quoting Giggs’ reaction to Skepta’s challenge.

Lucas also took aim at Skepta’s perceived obsession with Drake, criticizing him for chasing validation from the Canadian superstar.

“You dick ride n##### and you fine with it/You got a lil’ cosign and you proud of it/And you’ll do anythin’ just to get a lil’ OVO chain, even swallow it.”

Perhaps the most personal blow came when Lucas brought up Skepta’s relationship with grime legend Wiley, accusing him of betrayal following their falling out:

“How you do your n#### Wiley dirty, then turn your back on the UK grime scene?/You a snake ass ho, you slimy.”

Joyner Lucas & Skepta Trade Shots

The back-and-forth began after Skepta publicly challenged American rappers to go bar for bar with UK MCs, claiming superiority.

Lucas was the first to accept, releasing “Nobody Cares” in response to Skepta’s “Friendly Fire.”

Skepta quickly returned fire with “Round 2,” prompting Lucas to livestream his reaction and promise a response.

On Thursday (July 24), Skepta called out Lucas on Twitter for the delay. “If I ever took this long to reply you guys wouldn’t let me breathe,” he wrote. “Like I ain’t got s### to be doing.”

He followed up with, “He knew his album was coming out when he came on Twitter and involved himself, cos he needed the promo. Now he can’t reply cos he’s doing album promo.. make it make sense kmt.”

Lucas responded later that day on Instagram, teasing the diss with a warning: “It’s a bodybag for you tomorrow, my boy.”