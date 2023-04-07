JP Reynolds Is Doing Concerts In Kitches Around The Country

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Indie rapper JP Reynolds is doing something unique – launching an intimate tour of kitchens to showcase music from his banging new album!

Peace and Power Media recently announced Kitchen Sessions 2.0, an innovative music experience by JP Reynolds. The independent national tour features intimate performances of songs from Rap Gumbo (2019) and Soul Raps (2022) in the homes of fans.

JP Reynolds will also be sharing an exclusive preview of his upcoming album Peace and Power Planet.

“Going from kitchen to kitchen allows for intimacy in a way that allows me to truly connect with fans,” said JP Reynolds. “I chose to perform specifically in kitchens because, for me and for my culture, they’re sacred spaces of creativity and imagination. I’m really grateful to be invited into people’s homes to share my music.”

The tour spotlights a black-owned spirit, the award-winning Ten to One Rum. The contemporary and elevated blend reinvigorates the way people experience rum and compliments the exceptional vibes of JP Reynolds’ music style, which challenges expectations of Hip-Hop.

Slated for 9 dates this spring, the tour is driven by super supporters who host their invited guests to experience the in-home session presented by JP Reynolds. Kitchen Sessions 2.0 hits New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Maryland, North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

For more information and to find out how to gain access to these exclusive events, visit JP’s website and join his weekly newsletter.

JP Reynolds is a music artist creating rap gumbo, a powerful blend of jazz, funk, gospel, and soul. After meaningful post-college experiences in ministry and education, JP’s continuously-unfolding creative path as a rapper, poet, songwriter, and performer propelled him into a world of professional design, consulting, and strategy.

In 2021, JP also joined his family’s business as Chief Content Officer of ALN Productions, a multimedia company developing films, documentaries, television, and short-form content. He holds a B.A. in African-American Studies and an M.D##. from Yale University.

914-843-8148 · info@officiallyjp.com · www.officiallyjp.com