JT Announces Solo “Coming To A City Near You” Tour

The self-described City Cinderella is set to make stops in NYC, MIA and other locations.

JT will head out across the country for several concerts in March and April. One-half of the City Girls rap duo looks to break out as a solo star.

“Mwah! I’m on my way,” JT wrote as the caption for an Instagram post announcing her Coming To A City Near You tour. “Which city will I see you in?”

As of press time, the Miami, Florida native will travel to cities such as Houston, Dallas, Detroit, Baltimore and New York City. She also plans to perform in her hometown on two different dates.

“Y’all calm down & pull up! My official tour will be after my project. I’m going on the road to push myself & records I currently have!” JT posted in an Instagram comment section.

JT rose to prominence as a member of City Girls alongside Yung Miami. The Quality Control Music-backed act released three studio albums, including 2023’s RAW.

In February, JT dropped the Danes Blood and Ben10k-produced “Sideways” single. That song arrived on DSPs after her RAW track “No Bars” came out in 2023.

“I’m excited about dropping solo music because I can focus more on my creativity. I love everything about being an artist!” JT stated. “I just wanna chill, look good and drop pretty cocky b#### music. I’m the City Cinderella!”