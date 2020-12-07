JT Of The City Girls Deletes Verified Twitter Account After Old Tweets Resurface

"I made it new page to tweet problematic again."

Jatavia “JT” Johnson has spent the last week celebrating her 28th birthday. While the City Girls member was partying with friends and family, Twitter users were going back through her timeline for old tweets mostly from 2015-2017.

According to screenshots circulating online, a pre-fame JT had a lot to say about stars such as R. Kelly, Future, Russell Wilson, Reginae Carter, Kash Doll, Magic Johnson, Rihanna, and others. As of press time, it cannot be confirmed that any of these tweets attributed to @ThegirlJT are actually real.

The Miami native did not confirm nor deny if she really posted those negative tweets about specific celebrities years ago, but her verified @ThegirlJT Twitter account has since been deleted. JT took to Instagram to give an update on the status of her Twitter activity.

JT posted on IG Story that her new Twitter handle is @fuckyallbitch11. She also joked about her old tweets being in her purse before writing, “Nah all jokes aside stop searching them tweets cause I don’t feel like slapping a b#### back into the same year I was talking about them in!”

The first four tweets on the @fuckyallbitch11 account read, “This my new Twitter!! Who ima talk about on here? Hmmmmmmmm. Let me get my s### verified so y’all can know I mean it when I say F### YALL B######! I made it new page to tweet problematic again I’m problematic suck out my a## with a Kapri sun straw.”

JT was also recently accused of being colorist against dark-skinned women in a 2018 tweet. That same year, both JT and her City Girls partner Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee had to deal with accusations of being homophobic. Yung Miami later apologized for a 2013 tweet that read, “If I Ever See Any Gay S### In My Son Imma Beat That Bo So Baddd.”

 

