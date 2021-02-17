Judas And The Black Messiah Acknowledged By Writers Guild Awards

(AllHipHop News)
“Judas and The Black Messiah,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “One Night in Miami” are among the films nominated for screenplay prizes at the Writers Guild Awards.
Shaka King and Will Berson’s historical movie, about Black Panther Party Chairman Fred Hampton, and Aaron Sorkin’s legal drama, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” will compete for the Original Screenplay honor, alongside Emerald Fennell’s “Promising Young Woman,” “Palm Springs” by Andy Siara, and “Sound of Metal,” penned by Darius Marder and Abraham Marder.
Meanwhile, Regina King’s “One Night in Miami” by playwright Kemp Powers, is up for the prize of Adapted Screenplay, facing off with Ma Rainey’s “Black Bottom,” written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Paul Greengrass, and Luke Davies’ “News of the World,” Ramin Bahrani’s adaptation of “The White Tiger,” and Sacha Baron Cohen’s “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.”
The nominees for the documentary category were also announced on Tuesday, with voter suppression film “All In: The Fight for Democracy,” written by Jack Youngelson, “Herb Alpert Is…” by John Scheinfeld, Alex Gibney’s “Totally Under Control,” “The Dissident” by Mark Monroe and Bryan Fogel, and “Red Penguins” by Gabe Polsky all in the running for the title.
The winners will be unveiled during a virtual Writers Guild of America ceremony on March 21st.