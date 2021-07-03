TV Judge gets raw about what he thinks about the women that accused Dr. Cosby of sexual assault and drugging.

In an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Judge Joe Brown says what he really thinks about laws set up to protect women, how “groupies” don’t have rights because they give head in hallway “closets” and why Bill Cosby should not be held more accountable for drugging the women since they “wanted them.”

When talking about the Cosby release (off of a technicality) after being convicted and sentenced, Brown said, “This never should have gone to trial. It’s a travesty. It is a violation of due process in American law. That is part of his mess that the mainstream media is trying to feed into the heads of the citizenry and poison them by saying that emotions and their feelings are supposed to have paramountcy over what happens within the law. That’s not the way it goes.”

Judge Joe Brown went on …

“What about these women being accountable for their own behavior? They were groupies. You know ‘sex, drugs, rock & roll,’ ‘sex, drugs, rap,’ ‘sex, drugs, baseball … football … basketball … movies … television!’”

“We forgot what that term meant: sex. drugs rock & roll. The b##### come to the parties. They hang out. They get drunk. They snort lines of blow, and they have a good time. They use the hallway closets to give head … the bathrooms to get down and you go in to get your coat off of the bed and they’re lying on top of it doing somebody.”

Judge Joe Brown even pinpointed when these problems led to Bill Cosby being accused of sexual assault and rape.

“Let’s be sanctimonious 25, 30, 40, 50 years later after something was in big-time style. This stuff started out with the sexual revolution was going on and a lot of women deeply.”

The TV judge did say that it is “horrible when women are done wrong,” but he seems to think that only certain women can be done wrong.

He even critiques the changes in laws over the last 25 years, noting that it takes the responsibility off women (who get drugged) because in this case, Dr. Cosby gave them drugs they would have taken anyway.

So why was Cosby freed?

He got off on a technicality. A Pennsylvania prosecutor went back on a promise to not charge him. WHAT?

Back in 2005, Montgomery County DA Bruce L. Castor Jr issued a whole statement that declared that he wouldn’t charge him with the crime if he sat for a deposition and would settle with a woman suing him. The settlement was $3.38 million.

But a DA that came after Castor, who would go on to be one of the defense attorneys for Donald J. Trump’s second impeachment, decided to charge him, not honoring the original arrangement.

The original arrangement was made so Cosby wouldn’t invoke the 5th Amendment, the protective device in the constitution that prevents people from self-incriminating. They used from this deposition, one he would not have honestly given if he hadn’t had the reassurance that he would not be charged, that in the past he gave women quaaludes in efforts to sleep with them.

Justice David Norman Wecht said, “We hold that when a prosecutor makes an unconditional promise of non-prosecution, and when the defendant relies upon that guarantee to the detriment of his constitutional right not to testify, the principle of fundamental fairness that undergirds due process of law in our criminal justice system demands that the promise be enforced.”

“I decided that we would not prosecute Mr. Cosby, and that would set a chain of events that would get some justice for Andrea Constand,” Mr. Castor said.

Cosby was released on June 30, 2021 after serving a little under three years.