Judge “Levels Economic Playing Field” And Orders Tyrese To Pay $10,000 A Month In Child Support

A judge has ordered Tyrese Gibson to fork over $10,000 a month in child support to his ex-wife! Read more!

Tyrese Gibson has been ordered to pay his estranged wife Samantha Lee more than $10,000 per month in child support.

A judge ruled in a Georgia court on Tuesday that the “Fast and the Furious” star will now have to pay $10,690 monthly in child support to Lee.

Tyrese and Samantha announced they were divorcing in December 2020 after almost four years of marriage. The pair share a three-year-old daughter Soraya Lee.

The judge also ruled that the two should split childcare, school, and health insurance costs for Soraya equally between them and that Tyrese should maintain a life insurance plan worth $1.9 million with Soraya as the beneficiary and Samantha as the trustee.

While announcing the ruling, the judge insisted the order was made in Soraya’s “best interest,” telling Tyrese they were “leveling the economic playing field.”

The judge continued, “I want you both to love your kid, and I want you both to tell your kid to love the other parent because that’s how we get successful human beings.

“Nobody won here, and nobody lost. The kid lost because she doesn’t have her parents together. Minimize the effects of that loss. Minimize it in every way, shape, and form you can.”

He further emphasized that child support payments are “not a punishment” for Tyrese, saying, “You’re going to see the dividends it pays in your child. Put that money where it belongs – in the child.”

Tyrese and Samantha Lee married in February 2017 and welcomed Soraya in October 2018.

The actor also shares a 15-year-old daughter named Shayla with his first wife Norma.