Judge Makes Flo Rida Pay Annually $500K In Child Support For His Disabled Son

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The child has needed help in the past and the celebrity dad has not assisted the mother with bills related to their son.

Rapper Flo Rida is known for a lot of his big-baller ways. However, the “Good Feeling” recording artist has been pulled into family court and has been mandated to pay child support for his 6-year-old disabled son.

Video shows the shame-faced baller hiding from the press as the court mandates a hefty child support package and orders him to pay six figures in back support.

“Low” and “Good Feeling” rapper Flo Rida was in Bronx Family Court today for a support hearing with his ex, Alexis Adams. He agreed to a package for his disabled only child, Zohar, 6, that could cost him nearly $500K a year, then left after a brief stop at a Sheridan Street deli. pic.twitter.com/SN69zqwzfY — Laura Italiano (@Italiano_Laura) May 25, 2023

The Insider reports on Thursday, May 25, the Florida native left the Bronx court after a judge ruled that he should pay half a million a year to his son’s mother Alexis Adams so that she can care for their needy child, Zohar Dillard.

The mother says the Grammy-Nominated recording artist stopped following a judge’s 2018 order to pay $9,000 a month (plus medical and school costs) years ago, often missing payments.

His delinquency got worse after their son fell from the fifth-floor window of the Jersey City apartment where they lived. Adams alleges Flo Rida stopped paying medical insurance for the child, who was born neurologically disabled and suffered a shattered pelvis, fractures in his left foot, and internal bleeding from the devastating fall on March 4.

Now, a judge is making the rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard and who has a net worth of $50 million, pay $14,000 a month in support and $2,212 a month in health insurance for the boy.

The “Low” chart-topper will now have to, by order of the court, set up a $300,000 escrow account for the boy’s needs.

The judge ruled that the account must be replenished every September of each year.

He also is required to add a one-time payment of $188,000 to Adams to compensate her for outstanding expenses, including Zohar’s school costs.