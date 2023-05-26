Judge Makes Flo Rida Pay Annually $500K In Child Support For His Disabled Son

Rapper Flo Rida is known for a lot of his big-baller ways. However, the “Good Feeling” recording artist has been pulled into family court and has been mandated to pay child support for his 6-year-old disabled son.
Video shows the shame-faced baller hiding from the press as the court mandates a hefty child support package and orders him to pay six figures in back support.
The Insider reports on Thursday, May 25, the Florida native left the Bronx court after a judge ruled that he should pay half a million a year to his son’s mother Alexis Adams so that she can care for their needy child, Zohar Dillard.
The mother says the Grammy-Nominated recording artist stopped following a judge’s 2018 order to pay $9,000 a month (plus medical and school costs) years ago, often missing payments.
His delinquency got worse after their son fell from the fifth-floor window of the Jersey City apartment where they lived. Adams alleges Flo Rida stopped paying medical insurance for the child, who was born neurologically disabled and suffered a shattered pelvis, fractures in his left foot, and internal bleeding from the devastating fall on March 4.
Now, a judge is making the rapper, whose real name is Tramar Dillard and who has a net worth of $50 million, pay $14,000 a month in support and $2,212 a month in health insurance for the boy.
The “Low” chart-topper will now have to, by order of the court, set up a $300,000 escrow account for the boy’s needs.
The judge ruled that the account must be replenished every September of each year.
He also is required to add a one-time payment of $188,000 to Adams to compensate her for outstanding expenses, including Zohar’s school costs.