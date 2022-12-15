Judge Rules Bankroll Freddie Must Fight Federal Case From Behind Bars

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie, whose real name is Freddie Gladney III, will not be coming home from federal prison.

According to Arkansas Online, the Helena native was a part of a federal investigation into two major street gangs in the state. On Wednesday, Dec. 14, U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe gave a ruling that the artist, who worked with featuring industry heavyweights such as Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, and 2 Chainz, did not want to hear.

The federal judge ordered Freddie must remain incarcerated in a pre-trial detention center as he fights the charges leveled against him. The news is a letdown for his fans and 1 million Instagram followers, who he told a week ago that he might be getting out of jail.

“I’m coming 🏡 🔜 💙#FreeBank,” he captioned.

Bankroll was arrested Thursday, Nov. 10, in Jonesboro by FBI agents.

Authorities from the FBI’s GETROCK Task Force identified him in one of three indictments that charged 80 people with crimes ranging from conspiracy to distribute narcotics to weapons violations.

The rapper was one of 35 people indicted, linking them to Every Body Killas (EBK), a popular street gang in central Arkansas.

Bankroll’s alleged rival gang, the Lodi Murder Mobb is named in a separate indictment, where 26 people were charged with crimes associated with their organized street affiliations.