Juelz Santana’s Miami Trip Ruined By Failed Drug Test

(AllHipHop News)
Rapper Juelz Santana has been denied a request to travel to Miami, Florida after failing a court-mandated drug test.
The rap star, real name LaRon James, is currently on probation after serving 19 months behind bars for weapons charges following a March, 2018 incident at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
He walked free last August but as part of his supervised release, he has to ask for permission anytime he wants to travel outside his home state of New Jersey.
Juelz Santana recently filed a motion seeking permission to fly to Miami for work.
But prosecutors objected, arguing he has not been sticking to the terms of his release, citing a failed drug test, which came back positive for opiates and methadone.
Authorities also claimed Juelz Santana was planning to fly with two convicted felons, another violation of his probation.
As a result, the judge overseeing the case shot down the travel request.