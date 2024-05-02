Juice Wrld Collaborator DJ Scheme Bashes Andrew Tate For Mocking Late Rapper

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DJ Scheme pulled no punches after Andrew Tate, an influencer facing human trafficking charges in Romania, ridiculed Juice Wrld fans.

DJ Scheme, a friend and collaborator of Juice Wrld, attacked controversial influencer Andrew Tate over insulting remarks about the late artist on social media. Tate trashed Juice Wrld fans in response to an X (formerly known as Twitter) post featuring a footage of the rapper interacting with a crowd near his tour bus.

“Imagine being a fan of ‘juice wrld,’” Tate wrote. “F###### mindless.”

Tate’s comments upset DJ Scheme. The producer scolded Tate and mentioned allegations of human trafficking against the internet personality.

“1. You’re a f###### loser,” DJ Scheme wrote. “2. Every content creator passed u around like a little w#### now ur all washed up and nobody gives a f### about you. And for the finale Literally you’re a HUMAN TRAFFICKER.”

Tate was indicted for rape, human trafficking and forming an organized crime group to sexually exploit women in 2023. The self-described misogynist faced charges with his brother and two female suspects.

Last month, a Romanian court ruled Tate will stand trial for rape and trafficking charges. Tate appealed the ruling.

DJ Scheme accused Tate of using Juice Wrld’s name for clout. The producer felt a duty to defend his deceased friend.

“Sick n tired of people using my dead brothers names for clout,” DJ Scheme wrote. “U think I care for the $30 a month from X?? Sht don’t covers my bills?! LOL. I work hard and support my ENTIRE family. The last thing ima do is let someone talk down on someone who isn’t here to defend themselves.”

Juice Wrld, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, passed away in 2019. The 21-year-old artist died from an accidental overdose of codeine and oxycodone. His mother Carmela Wallace founded the Live Free 999 fund in honor of her son. Live Free 999 provides “access to education, prevention and treatment for opioid and other forms of drug addiction.”