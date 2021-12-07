Juice WRLD Day Slated For December 9th In Chicago

Late rapper Juice WRLD will be honored in Chicago this week, and the tribute will be live-streamed for the world to watch!

The late rapper Juice WRLD will be honored during a global tribute produced by his mother’s non-profit, the Live Free 999 Foundation.

The event will be called Juice WRLD Day 2021 and filmed in his hometown of Chicago at the United Center Arena.

This year will launch this inaugural experience to recognize his contributions to Hip-Hop culture during his short-lived life.

This news comes a few days after his new song “Wandered to LA,” featuring Justin Bieber dropped.

Justin retweeted the promo over the weekend.

Juice WRLD Day 2021 will include a few surprise appearances and performances by some of the Billboard-charting artist’s closest friends.

People who get to the Windy City to see the event live will get a chance to cop souvenirs in the form of exclusive merch collabs. Those who cannot show up can purchase through the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music Artist Merch Shop at Amazon.com/JuiceWRLD.

Juice WRLD Month is officially here! 🥲🖤 – Dec 2nd birthday + one more single before album drops

– Dec 8th 2 years since he passed

– Dec 9th Juice WRLD Day

– Dec 10th album "Fighting Demons"

– Dec 16th Documentary "Into The Abyss" pic.twitter.com/pt7prqsHXT — 999 (@MyWrld_999) December 1, 2021

On December 8th, 2019, Juice WRLD died of an overdose after allegedly swallowing Percocet pills after police searched his private plane.

Later, police said they retrieved 70 lbs. of cannabis on the aircraft. In his lifetime, he dropped two albums: Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018) and Death Race for Love (2019).

His estate released his third album Legends Never Die posthumously in 2020.

As mentioned in the above tweet, he has an upcoming album, Fighting Demons, which will be released on December 10th. He also has an upcoming Juice WRLD documentary titled “Into the Abyss,” dropping on HBO before this year’s end.

His camp is keeping his memory alive with a whole month of activations.

Juice WRLD Day 2021 will be live-streamed on the Amazon Music app and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 8 p.m. CT/9 p.m. ET on Thursday, December 9th.