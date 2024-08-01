Juice WRLD Estate Sued Over Alleged Unpaid Royalties For BTS Suga Collab

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A producer sought compensation for his work on “Girl of My Dreams,” Juice WRLD’s posthumous song featuring K-pop star Suga of BTS.

Producer/guitarist Josh J filed a lawsuit against Juice WRLD’s estate for unpaid royalties. According to TMZ, the plaintiff claimed he hasn’t been paid in full for his work on the late rapper’s “Girl of My Dreams” collaboration with BTS member Suga.

Josh J, whose real name is Joshua Jaramillo, produced “Girl of My Dreams” with Jaegen, Kookoo and Max Lord. The track appeared on Juice WRLD’s posthumous album Fighting Demons, which dropped in 2021.

“So grateful to be part of such a legend’s story,” Jaramillo wrote on Instagram in 2021. “Was always a dream of mine to have a song with him and it all happened in the craziest way. Long Live JW.”

Juice WRLD’s Fighting Demons album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, selling 119,000 equivalent album units in its first week. “Girl of My Dreams” peaked at No. 29 on the Hot 100.

Jaramillo’s lawsuit said he agreed to a deal for 5 percent ownership of “Girl of My Dreams” and 1 percent of the royalties. He accused the estate of not paying him what he was owed despite multiple requests.

The producer asked the estate to reveal how much money the song has earned in his lawsuit. Jaramillo sought unspecified damages.

A different producer sued Juice WRLD’s estate in 2023. PD Beats claimed he never received proper credit or compensation for his work on the song “Not Enough,” which also appeared on the Fighting Demons album.

“Defendants have released, marketed, distributed and monetized the subject song without accrediting or providing PD Beats his proportional share of the revenue,” his lawyers argued. “Defendants have failed to meaningfully respond, necessitating this action.”

Juice WRLD, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, passed away in 2019. The Interscope Records artist died of an accidental overdose. He was 21.