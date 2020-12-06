Juice WRLD’s Ex-Girlfriend Says She Was Pregnant With His Child When He Died From A Drug Overdose

(AllHipHop News)
Late rapper Juice WRLD accomplished many things during his 21 years on earth.
The rapper, born Jarad Anthony Higgins, achieved a level of success most rappers dream of before his tragic death from a drug overdose on December 8th, 2019.
Juice WRLD’s breakout song “Lucid Dreams” has been streamed over 1 billion times. His critically acclaimed debut studio album Goodbye & Good Riddance (2018) went platinum, and he dropped a collaborative album with rap legend Future Wrld on Drugs (2018).
When the Chicago rapper’s second album Death Race for Love dropped in 2019, it shot to the top of Billboard’s Top 200 album. But there is one thing Juice WRLD wanted more than anything else before he died – a child.
According to his girlfriend Ally Lotti, Juice WRLD was on the fast track to becoming a father, but she suffered multiple miscarriages.
“It’s all he wanted. We worked a lot and it took a toll on my body, I was always sick,” Ally Lotti wrote in a since-deleted post on Twitter.
@highimallyy I just need one explanation. What is this? I respect you doe I jus want it answered pic.twitter.com/63p9AjblaQ
— ✧ ₉⁹₉ (@ayyastxrrr) December 5, 2020
Ally said she had a total of three miscarriages – three of them while he was alive. According to Ally, she was pregnant with Juice WRLD’s child when he died from a drug-related seizure inside of Chicago’s Midway International Airport as the cops prepared to search his private plane.
Ally said she suffered a miscarriage after he died due to the stress of the rap star’s unexpected passing.
She wrote: One of the first ppl to call me after he passed was my OB/GYN.”
Ally Lotti said she was finished posting sensitive information on Twitter, but she is planning to “lay it ALL out” on her new podcast, which is supposed to launch in January.