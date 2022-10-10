Juice WRLD Fund Live Free 999 Makes Big Donation On World Mental Health Day

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace founded Live Free 999 after her son tragically passed away from a drug overdose.

Juice WRLD’s mother Carmela Wallace and her Live Free 999 fund donated $100,000 to multiple organizations on Monday (October 10).

Live Free 999, which was created in honor of the late Juice WRLD, unveiled its donations on World Mental Health Day. The money was given to A Place Called Home, Crisis Text Line, Gateway Foundation, Live4Lali, National Alliance on Mental Illness and Youth Outreach Services.

“We want to thank you for all of the support and donations received this year!” Live Free 999 announced on Instagram. “Thanks to your generosity, we have been able to donate $100,000 to organizations making an impact in our communities. These organizations include @apch2830, @crisistextline, @recovergateway, @live4lali, @namichicago, and @yoschicago. Thank you again Live Free 999 community!”

Juice WRLD’s mother also encouraged Instagram users to contact the Crisis Text Line if they’re in need of help.

“Do you need to talk with someone?” Live Free 999 asked on social media. “If so, there is support available through Crisis Text Line, which is free and confidential text support available 24/7. Text LF999 to 741741 to reach a counselor today. Remember, you are not alone. You do not need to suffer in silence. Reach out to someone today. Thank you @crisistextline.”

Carmela Wallace founded Live Free 999 after Juice WRLD passed away from a drug overdose. The fund accepts donations here.