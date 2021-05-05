Juice WRLD Had Agreed To Rehab Before His Tragic Drug Overdose Death

The late rap star’s mom and friend reveal Juice WRLD was going to kick his drug habit before it tragically took his life.

Rapper Juice WRLD had agreed to enter rehab to conquer his drug struggles just a week before his untimely death.

The 21-year-old rapper died from an accidental overdose on December 8th, 2019.

While the news of his passing left his loved ones devastated, they weren’t entirely surprised to discover it was prescription drug-related.

In a new article for GQ magazine, the rapper’s friend and longtime collaborator Max Lord revealed members of Juice’s inner circle had staged an intervention for the embattled MC in the days leading up to his demise.

“We had just broken down a lot of barriers with him,” Max Lord said. “I and a couple other people had come to him in tears, like, ‘We’re worried about you, and we’re scared we’re going to lose you if you keep up these habits. And we have to do something.’ And he agreed (sic).”

Juice WRLD was scheduled to check into an undisclosed facility on December 22nd.

“That was the soonest they were available to get him in,” Lord revealed. “It hurts. It really hurts.”

And the rapper’s mother, Carmela Wallace, didn’t need confirmation from the coroners regarding the cause of her son’s death.

“Even before the tests came back, I knew what (he died) from,” she added. “And I made the decision from the beginning that I’m not going to hide it. I want people to know the seriousness of it.”

Wallace subsequently launched the Live Free 999 Foundation four months later to provide support to youths struggling with mental health difficulties.