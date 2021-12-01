Juicy J Discusses Drugs Causing Three 6 Mafia To Break Up

The Oscar winner spoke to Nas and Miss Info about the Memphis crew parting ways.

Three 6 Mafia and Bone Thugs-N-Harmony are set to go head-to-head in the next Verzuz battle. The musical matchup between two of the greatest rap groups of all time will take place on December 2.

Before the Verzuz contest airs live from The Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, Three 6 Mafia member Juicy J spoke to Nas and Miss Info for their The Bridge: 50 Years of Hip Hop podcast. The conversation included the Memphis native explaining why Three 6 Mafia split up.

“I would say drugs really broke Three 6 Mafia up,” admitted Juicy J. Then Nas specifically asked which drugs played a role in the separation. Juicy J responded, “The wildest drugs, from heroin to meth to cocaine, all kinds of pills.”

The 46-year-old rapper/producer continued, “A lot of drugs were consumed during the times we were together. When everybody was sober and s###, everybody’s on the same page. But when cocaine’s involved, things change. But I’m not pointing a finger at nobody.”

Three 6 Mafia was made up of Juicy J, DJ Paul, Gangsta Boo, and Crunchy Black as well as deceased rappers Lord Infamous and Koopsta Knicca. The southern collective’s discography contains the Platinum-certified When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 and Most Known Unknown albums.

In 2006, Juicy J and DJ Paul won an Academy Award for “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” from the Hustle & Flow movie. As a solo act, Juicy J released several studio LPs including 2013’s Stay Trippy and 2020’s The Hustle Continues.

Bone Thugs-N-Harmony will enter the Verzuz arena with countless songs to use as ammo against Three 6 Mafia. The Cleveland-raised rhymers are responsible for hits such as “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” “Foe tha Love of $,” “1st of tha Month,” and “Tha Crossroads.”