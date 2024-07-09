Julia Fox Comes Out As Lesbian, Apologizes To Ex-Boyfriends

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Julia Fox made a personal admission on TikTok – she revealed she is actually a lesbian after dating Kanye West.

Julia Fox has announced her identity as a lesbian in a recent TikTok video that has garnered widespread attention.

The model and actress, who gained fame from her previous relationship with Hip-Hop icon Kanye West, addressed her sexuality explicitly for the first time.

Julia Fox responded to a TikTok post by comedian Gracin, who commented on the irony of lesbians having boyfriends.

Gracin’s video stated, “I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like, Aw, you hate that man. You literally hate him.” In her response video, Fox said, “Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Um, won’t happen again.”

Although this is Fox’s first public declaration as a lesbian, she has spoken openly about her sexuality in the past.

In 2022, during an interview with Ziwe, she revealed her curiosity about exploring relationships with women.

“I, like, have been thinking about it a lot recently. Because I do think maybe I have some, you know – I have a gay bone and I need to explore that a little bit more. Like maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them,” she shared.

Fox also made headlines when she revealed she has been celibate for two years.

She mentioned that intimacy was not a focal point during her relationship with Kanye West in January 2022.

“There, like, wasn’t any” sex during their time together, she explained to the New York Times. “It wasn’t really about that.”